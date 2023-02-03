Jaliyah_Benefield_2.JPG

Jaliyah Benefield, Dacula

DACULA — Dacula toppled Central Gwinnett 52-49 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball.

Danah Nembhard had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Tianna Rabsatt had seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Falcons (17-7, 4-5), while Jaliyah Benefield (14 points) and Mekera Standridge (12 points) scored in double figures. Emily Digby added six points and six rebounds in the win.

Recommended for you