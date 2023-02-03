DACULA — Dacula toppled Central Gwinnett 52-49 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Danah Nembhard had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Tianna Rabsatt had seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Falcons (17-7, 4-5), while Jaliyah Benefield (14 points) and Mekera Standridge (12 points) scored in double figures. Emily Digby added six points and six rebounds in the win.
Central falls to 19-5 overall and 5-4 in region play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 62, Collins Hill 49
BUFORD — Buford defeated Collins Hill 62-49 in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Taylor Romano led the Wolves with 17 points, Ava Grace Watson had 12 points and Betty Nguyen scored 11. Buford improves to 21-2 overall and 9-0 in region play.
Collins Hill (11-12, 5-4) got 21 points from Kaleigh Heywood and 15 points from Gabby Pass.
Mill Creek 61, Mountain View 53
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek beat Mountain View 61-53 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Bella Ragone (16 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks), Kendall Wilson (13 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Kat Wilson (10 points, three rebounds, two assists) led the victory. Kayla Harper added eight points and eight rebounds, and Caroline Cadena had eight points and three assists for the Hawks (11-9, 4-5).
Jenysis Criss led Mountain View with 22 points, and Taylor Clark scored 16.
Brookwood 77, South 43
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood routed rival South Gwinnett 77-43 Friday for a 4-AAAAAAA win on Senior Night.
Six players scored in double figures for the Broncos — Kennedy Daniels (14 points, three assists), Diana Collins (13 points, six assists, four steals), Justyce McCoy (12 points), Ciera Hall (11 points), Jade Weathersby (10 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and Danielle Osho (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Grayson 67, Parkview 23
LILBURN — Grayson rolled to a 67-23 win over Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Tatum Brown led the Rams with 20 points, and both Samara Saunders and Jayla Bennett added 10 points each.
Duluth 43, Discovery 38
DULUTH — Duluth outscored Discovery 8-3 in overtime Friday for a 43-38 victory in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Wildcats improve to 10-10 overall and 6-5 in region play.
Gainesville 43, Lanier 41
GAINESVILLE — Lanier dropped a tight game 43-41 to Gainesville in 8-AAAAAA on Friday.
Asja Howell had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Longhorns, while Ajanae Jones (nine points, three rebounds), Damilare Falade (six points), Jordan Johnson (six points), Gamyzhae Williams (eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks) and Harmony Williams (eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks) also played well.
Hebron 81, Monroe Area 22
MONROE — Jakerra Butler had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in Hebron Christian’s 81-22 win over Monroe Area in 8-AAA Friday.
The Lions (23-0) also got 18 points, six assists and six steals from Aubrey Beckham and 12 points and three steals from Amiya Porter. Nicky Daniel (eight points, four rebounds), Kayla Lane (eight points, five rebounds), Alanna Beckham (seven points) and Aniya Moodie (five points) also stood out in the win.
Wesleyan 76, Gilmer 35
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan cruised to a 76-35 win over Gilmer in 7-AAA on Friday.
Chit-Chat Wright (17 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals), Audrey Ekoue-Bla (14 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Eva Garabadian (10 points, three rebounds, three steals) led the Wolves in scoring. They were backed up by Londyn Walker (eight points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals), Shayla Bahr (eight points, three rebounds), Desiree Davis (seven points, two steals, two assists), Johanna Potter (six points, three rebounds) and Avery Tucker (four points).
