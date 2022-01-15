DOUGLASVILLE — Paris Fillingame had 23 points and Tiffany Barnes scored 20 Saturday in the Collins Hill girls basketball team’s 71-41 win over Woodland in the MLK Classic at Chapel Hill.
Gabby Pass added 11 points in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanier 45, Central Gwinnett 43
LAWRENCEVILLE — Lanier posted a 45-43 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA on Saturday.
The Longhorns were led by Ajanae Jones (12 points, seven rebounds), Karina Lopez (nine points, six rebounds, two steals), Riley Bryan (eight points, two steals) and Gamyzhae Williams (seven points, three rebounds, two steals).
Dacula 67, Shiloh 43
DACULA — Jaliyah Benefield had 19 points and six assists Saturday, leading Dacula to a 67-43 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA.
The Falcons (9-8, 2-3) also got solid play from Emily Digby (11 points, three steals), Tianna Rabsatt (10 points, 10 rebounds), Danyelle Palmore (nine points), Danah Nembhard (eight points, eight rebounds) and Sydney Whittle (eight points).
Buford 63, Winder-Barrow 36
WINDER — Ava Grace Watson scored 22 points Saturday in Buford’s 63-36 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
Jayla Gudz added 10 points for the Wolves (13-3), ranked fourth in AAAAAA.
Hebron 65, Cherokee Bluff 35
DACULA — Jessie Parish had 24 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, four steals and an assist Saturday in Hebron Christian’s 65-35 win over Cherokee Bluff.
The Lions (14-2), ranked fourth in A Private, also got big games from Aubrey Beckham (14 points, seven rebounds, six steals, three assists), Amiya Porter (10 points, three steals, three assists, two rebounds) and Nickyia Daniel (six points, six rebounds, five steals, one block).
West Forsyth 62, Wesleyan 54
CUMMING — Wesleyan, ranked fifth in A Private, fell 62-54 to West Forsyth, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA, on Saturday.
Londyn Walker (18 points, seven rebounds), Johanna Potter (16 points, eight rebounds) and Chit Chat Wright (13 points, five assists) scored in double figures for the Wolves.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.