MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chit Chat Wright had 29 points and six assists Saturday in Wesleyan’s 83-25 win over Conway (S.C.) in the Beach Ball Classic.
Eva Garabadian (14 points), Johanna Potter (13 points, 10 rebounds), Londyn Walker (10 points), Morgan Damm (eight points) and Audrey Doss (five points, nine rebounds) also played well for the Wolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 66, Cherokee 46
CANTON — Grayson rolled to a 66-46 victory over Cherokee in the War Lodge Invitational on Saturday.
Erin Rodgers had 24 points and Tatum Brown scored 20 for the Rams (10-1).
Mountain View 58, Wheeler 32
ALPHARETTA — Mountain View cruised past Wheeler 58-32 in Saturday’s Raider Invitational at Alpharetta.
Ali Drake scored 23 for the Bears, who also got eight points each from Sydni Criss and Mariyah Valrie and six points from Jailyn Perkins.
Grovetown 56, North Gwinnett 45
CANTON — Despite 21 points, seven blocks and three steals from Ava Watson, North Gwinnett fell 56-45 to Grovetown in Saturday’s War Lodge Invitational.
Caroline Beavin had 11 points for the Bulldogs and Neva Drane added six points.
Sugar Hill 40, St. George’s 15
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian finished an unbeaten run in its Stallions Christmas Classic with a 40-15 win over St. George’s Episcopal.
Sugar Hill (11-2) was led by 25 points, eight steals, three blocks, two rebounds and two assists from Faith Wasden. Katie Jones (five points, two rebounds), Emily Laughlin (three points, two rebounds) and Peyton Bergquist (two points, two rebounds) also contributed in the win.
