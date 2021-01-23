LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer outlasted Discovery 39-29 for a 7-AAAAAAA win Friday night.
Cazia Nelson led the Tigers (14-8, 7-2) with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists. She also reached the 200-assist milestone for her career.
Maya Jackson (11 rebounds, four points) and Ashanti Bryant (nine points) also played well in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 50, Newton 48
COVINGTON — Diana Collins scored 28 points Friday, and Brookwood pulled out a 50-48 win over Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.
The Broncos (10-5, 3-1) also got seven points from Nekaya Williams.
Buford 60, Dacula 29
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson’s 25 points powered Buford to a 60-29, Region 8-AAAAAA win on Friday.
The Wolves (15-0, 6-0) led 47-14 at halftime. Ten different Buford players scored.
Dacula’s Lazaria Spearman, a junior, reached the 1,000-rebound mark for her career in the game.
Providence 45, George Walton 27
MONROE — Providence Christian defeated former Region 8-A foe George Walton for the first time since 2013 Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 45-27 win.
The Storm, down by one at halftime, got 16 points and two steals from Seraiah Chadwick. Mallori Miller had a trio of 3-pointers and eight rebounds, and Madelyn Levy contributed seven points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Sugar Hill 50, Victory Baptist 15
LOGANVILLE — Sugar Hill Christian defeated Victory Baptist 50-15 in a region game Friday.
Faith Wasden led the win with 27 points, six steals, three assists and a block, and Claire Ferron had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Elly Grace Wasden (nine points, six rebounds, three steals, one block), Katie Jones (two points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal) and Lauren Clark (five rebounds, two assists, seven steals) also played well for the Stallions (7-6).
