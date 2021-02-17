LAWRENCEVILLE — Cazia Nelson reached a career milestone and the second-seeded Archer girls basketball team defeated No. 3 seed Discovery 63-43 Wednesday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
Nelson scored 13 points in the win, passing the 1,000-point park for her career. Every Archer player scored, and 30 points came from the bench, including 11 from Courtney Nesbitt. Thailand Smith also had a big game with four points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers (18-8) play No. 1 seed Norcross at 5 p.m. Friday in the tournament finals at Discovery.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 41, Duluth 24
NORCROSS — Top-seeded Norcross shut down No. 4 seed Duluth 41-24 Wednesday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Blue Devils play No. 2 seed Archer at 5 p.m. Friday in the tournament finals at Discovery.
Dacula 59, Winder-Barrow 39
BUFORD — Lazaria Spearman racked up 31 points Wednesday as the fourth-seeded Dacula’s girls basketball team clinched a state berth with a 59-39 victory over No. 5 seed Winder-Barrow in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
Haneefat Adanijo added 15 points for the Falcons, who face No. 1 seed and host Buford in Friday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
Lanier 38, Shiloh 26
BUFORD — Lanier qualified for the state tournament with a 38-26 win over Shiloh in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament on Wednesday.
GAC 81, Redan 41
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Redan 81-41 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 5-AAA Tournament.
Laurren Randolph (20 points), Kaleigh Addie (19 points), Jaci Bolden (18 points) and Myla Benton (12 points) led the way for the Spartans, who will host the region finals Friday at 7 p.m.
