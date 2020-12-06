DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team edged Marietta 57-56 on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Carly Heidger led the Lions with 17 points and seven rebounds. She was backed up by Nicole Azar (13 points, four assists) and Jessie Parish (nine points, 10 rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 80, Johns Creek 65
JOHNS CREEK — Sussy Ngulefac had 23 points Saturday in the Parkview girls basketball team’s 80-65 victory over Johns Creek.
Nadya McCown had 16 points and Joze Baker scored 15 in the win, and the Panthers also got 11 points each from Lilly Hart and Cassie Mesh.
Peachtree Ridge 47, Lanier 28
SUGAR HILL — Anna Smith and Kennedy Harp had 14 points each in Peachtree Ridge’s 47-28 win over Lanier on Saturday.
Nia Anderson added eight points for the Lions.
Duluth 75, Berkmar 12
DULUTH — Duluth rolled to a 75-12 victory over Berkmar on Saturday.
Dacula 61, Winder-Barrow 38
DACULA — Another big game from Lazaria Spearman helped Dacula to a 61-38 win over Winder-Barrow on Saturday in Region 8-AAAAAA play. The junior had 21 points, 18 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks.
The Falcons (3-2, 1-0 region) also good games from Mekera Standridge (11 points, six steals), Danyelle Palmore (10 points, five steals) and Emily Digby (11 points, six steals, five rebounds, three steals).
