BUFORD — Buford, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, squeaked past Wesleyan, ranked sixth in A Private, for a 56-53 victory Saturday in a matchup of longtime girls basketball powers.
Tatum Ozment led the Wolves with 13 points, Betty Nguyen scored 12 and Ava Grace Watson had nine points. They were backed up by eight points each from Tamori Plantin and Mackenzie Pickens and six points from Taylor Romano.
The Wolves improve to 16-3 on the season.
Wesleyan was led by Johanna Potter (16 points), Desiree Davis (12 points) and Londyn Walker (10 points, 10 rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 47, North Gwinnett 33
SUWANEE — Dacula posted a 47-33 victory over North Gwinnett on Saturday behind 23 points from Lazaria Spearman and stout defense.
Emily Digby and Danyelle Palmore contributed eight points each for the Falcons (11-8).
Holy Innocents’ 68, GAC 49
NORCROSS — Despite 25 points from Kaleigh Addie, second-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian fell 68-49 to Holy Innocents’, ranked first in A Private, on Saturday.
The Spartans also got 15 points from Jaci Bolden and 10 points from Trinity Thomas.
Providence 39, Loganville Christian 26
LOGANVILLE — Maymie deMayo had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks Saturday in Providence Christian’s 39-26 win over Loganville Christian.
Mary Helen Brewer had seven points and four steals in the win, and Julionna Ledbetter added six points and seven rebounds.
