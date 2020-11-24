JEFFERSON — Buford won the Jackson EMC Tournament championship Tuesday night at Jefferson.
The Wolves defeated the host Dragons 57-54 behind three double-figure scorers — Ashyia Willis (13 points), Blair Wallis (12 points) and Ava Grace Watson (10 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 70, Harrison 55
LILBURN — Sussy Ngulefac and Lilly Hart scored 24 points each Tuesday in Parkview’s 70-55 win over Harrison in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
The Panthers also got 13 points from Joze Baker.
Luella 51, Dacula 48
DACULA — Despite a monster game and a milestone from Lazaria Spearman, Dacula’s girls basketball team lost 51-48 Tuesday to No. 4 Luella in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Spearman had 23 points, 22 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals, and reached the 1,000-point mark early in her junior season. She averaged 19.3 points and 16.3 rebounds in three tournament games.
The Falcons also got 12 points from Mekera Standridge, five points, six rebounds and three steals from Danyelle Palmore and five points and four rebounds from Natalie Parham.
Wesleyan 53, Johns Creek 33
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Peachtree Ridge defeated Johns Creek 53-33 Tuesday night behind 15 points and 10 rebounds from Sade Ojanuga.
Eva Garabadian was next with 14 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Phillip had 13 points and six rebounds and Imani Washington grabbed 11 rebounds. Chit Chat Wright had a nice all-around game with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
