BUFORD — Playing its first girls basketball game since Dec. 1, Buford rolled to a 79-47 win over Stephens County on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-0) got 22 points from Tatum Ozment and 13 points each from Ashyia Willis and Sara Viti.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 64, Brookwood 59
SNELLVILLE — Collins Hill edged Brookwood 64-59 Tuesday in a rematch of the Deep South Classic girls basketball finals.
Collins Hill (12-0) also won the first meeting between the two teams, claiming the Deep South title with a 56-55 win over host Brookwood on Dec. 30.
Brookwood was led by Diana Collins (21 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Nekaya Williams (13 points, six assists).
Peachtree Ridge 53, South Gwinnett 20
SUWANEE — Three double-figure scorers helped Peachtree Ridge to a 53-20 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Nia Hicks led the Lions with 14 points, and Anna Smith and Aaliyah Hunt scored 12 each.
Dacula 69, Central Gwinnett 25
DACULA — Lazaria Spearman had 26 points, six rebounds, six blocked shots and seven steals Tuesday in Dacula’s 69-25 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Falcons (6-5, 2-0) also were led by Mekera Standridge (17 points, three assists, two steals), Haneefat Adanijo (11 points, nine rebounds, three steals), Emily Digby (five points, three assists) and Natalie Parham (solid defense).
GAC 84, Salem 16
NORCROSS — Kaleigh Addie had 32 points, and Jaci Bolden scored 22 in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 84-16 win over Salem on Tuesday.
Laurren Randolph (14 points) and Myla Benton (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Spartans.
Wesleyan 49, Landmark 44
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan improved to 5-1 with a 49-44 win over Landmark Christian on Tuesday.
The Wolves were led by Chit Chat Wright (14 points, two steals), Sade Ojanuga (12 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Eva Garabadian (10 points, 12 rebounds), Alyssa Phillip (six points, six rebounds, four blocks) and Imani Washington (five points, eight rebounds).
Walker 46, Providence 35
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost a close one Tuesday night, falling 46-35 to Walker.
Maymie deMayo led the Storm with 12 points, and Seraiah Chadwick added eight points.
