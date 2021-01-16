BUFORD — Buford’s girls basketball team had an impressive outing Saturday in a 68-45 win over Jefferson, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.
Ashyia Willis scored 19 to lead the Wolves (12-0), who also got 16 points from Ava Grace Watson and eight points from Tatum Ozment.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 72, Rockdale 66
LAWRENCEVILLE — Catherine Alben and Nadia Howard led Grayson to a 72-66 win over eighth-ranked Rockdale County in Saturday’s Qwik Cut Classic at Archer.
Alben had 23 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Howard had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tylia Kemp added 14 points and six rebounds in the win.
West Forsyth 49, Archer 43
LAWRENCEVILLE — Host Archer fell 49-43 to West Forsyth in Saturday’s Qwik Cut Classic.
Cazia Nelson (13 points) and Maya Jackson (nine points, eight rebounds, three steals) led the Tigers. Archer played without Taniya McGowan, who was injured in the first quarter.
Discovery 59, Mountain View 55
LAWRENCEVILLE — Taylor Watkins scored 23 points Saturday in Discovery’s 59-55 win over Mountain View.
The Titans also got 12 points from Gabby Roberson and 11 points from Yasmine Fairchild.
Marietta 79, Dacula 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula fell 79-48 to Marietta in the Qwik Cut Classic at Archer on Saturday.
Mekera Standridge led the Falcons with 13 points and four assists. Haneefat Adanijo and Emily Digby added nine points and five rebounds each.
Hebron 58, Shiloh 28
DACULA — Hebron Christian coasted to a 58-28 victory over Shiloh on Saturday.
Nicole Azar led the Lions (14-2) with 19 points, four assists and three steals, while Carly Heidger (11 points, seven rebounds, five blocks) and Malia Fisher (11 points, six rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Hebron also got solid play from Carly Fahey (six points, three steals, two assists), Jessie Parish (four points, five rebounds) and Nickyia Daniel (four points, eight rebounds).
