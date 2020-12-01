LILBURN — Ashyia Willis led four double-figure scorers with 19 points as Buford defeated Parkview 69-58 on Tuesday.
The Wolves (5-0) also got 15 points from Blair Wallis, 14 points from Tamori Plantin and 12 points from Tatum Ozment.
Parkview’s Sussy Ngulefac led all scorers with 18. Nadya McCown had 15 points and Joze Baker scored 13 for the Panthers (3-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 44, Lambert 40
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday behind double-figure scorers Ellie McIntyre and Madison Dobbins.
McIntyre had 16 points and five steals, and Dobbins had 16 points and seven rebounds. Bree Orellana added eight points and Lauren Dobbs had a game-high eight steals for the Hawks (1-4).
Peachtree Ridge 46, Discovery 26
LAWRENCEVILLE — Anna Smith’s 17 points and Nia Hicks’ 14 points powered Peachtree Ridge to a 46-26 win over Discovery on Tuesday.
Archer 49, Newton 41
COVINGTON — Archer rebounded from a three-point halftime deficit for a 49-41 win over Newton on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who outscored Newton 15-6 in a decisive third quarter, were led by Cazia Nelson’s 16 points and three assists. Taniya McGowan had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Thailand Smith had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Rockdale 60, Brookwood 50
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell 60-50 to Rockdale County on Tuesday.
Diana Collins led the Broncos (1-1) with 18 points and five assists, Ciara Hall scored 14 and Madison Boadu grabbed 10 rebounds.
North Gwinnett 47, Forsyth Central 41
CUMMING — North Gwinnett posted a 47-41 win at Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
Wesleyan 77, Mount Pisgah 22
JOHNS CREEK — Chit Chat Wright powered Wesleyan’s 77-22 win over Mount Pisgah with 20 points, nine assist and five steals on Tuesday.
The Wolves (3-0) also got big games from Sade Ojanuga (15 points, 10 rebounds), Alyssa Phillip (13 points, nine rebounds), Eva Garabadian (11 points, five rebounds) and Imani Washington (10 points, eight rebounds).
Hebron 59, West Forsyth 39
DACULA — Hebron Christian improved to 3-0 with a 59-39 win over West Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Lions were led by Jessie Parish (eight points, 12 rebounds), Nicole Azar (19 points), Malia Fisher (18 points, eight rebounds, seven steals), Carly Fahey (seven points, four assists) and Carly Heidger (seven points, five rebounds).
Fideles Christian 34, Sugar Hill Christian 30
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian lost 34-30 to visiting Fideles Christian on Tuesday.
Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill (0-2) with 15 points, six rebounds, seven steals and seven blocks, and Elly Grace Wasden had seven points and 11 rebounds. Sydney Hauser had seven points and Lauren Clark added six rebounds.
