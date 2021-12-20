SNELLVILLE — Brookwood, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Buford, ranked third in AAAAAA, 49-37 Monday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams.
Diana Collins paced the Broncos (9-3) with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals, while NeKaya Williams backed her up with 14 points.
Buford (8-3) got 16 points from Tatum Ozment and 10 points from Tamori Plantin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 60, Homewood (Ala.) 30
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Every player on the Archer roster scored Monday in a 60-30 win over Homewood (Ala.) in the opening game of the Oak Mountain Christmas Tournament.
The fifth-ranked Tigers (10-3), who now face host Oak Mountain in Tuesday’s semifinals, got 14 points, two blocks, two steals and two assists from Ashanti Bryant. Taniya McGowan had 11 points, four assists and four steals, and Kyndall Collins added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Alpharetta 59, Mountain View 56
ALPHARETTA — Mountain View fell 59-56 to host Alpharetta on Monday in the Alpharetta Raider Invitational.
Jenysis Criss and Mariyah Valrie scored 20 points each to lead the Bears, who also got eight points from Sydni Arnold.
Hebron 78, Mount de Sales 20
MACON — Hebron Christian, ranked fifth in A Private, reached the 10-win mark Monday with a 78-20 rout of Mount de Sales.
The Lions (10-1) were led by 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists from Nickyia Daniel and 15 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist from Jessie Parish. Kayla Lane had nine points, two assists, two steals and one block, while Jayden Watts added six points, seven rebounds and one assist.
Wesleyan 76, Socastee (S.C.) 30
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Chit Chat Wright and Johanna Potter powered fourth-ranked Wesleyan to a 76-30 rout of Socastee (S.C.) in the Beach Ball Classic.
Wright had 31 points, seven steals and six assists, and Potter had 28 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals. Londyn Walker had nine points and eight rebounds, and Eva Garabadian added eight points, five assists and one block.
