MARIETTA — Diana Collins’ 27 points and five assists helped Brookwood’s girls basketball team to a 69-58 win over Sprayberry on Monday.
Nekaya Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos, while Madison Boadu and Ciera Hall scored nine points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 54, Habersham Central 22
MOUNT AIRY — Buford stayed unbeaten with a 54-22 win at Habersham Central on Monday.
The Wolves (13-0, 4-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) were led by 11 points each from Ashyia Willis and Blair Wallis.
Hebron 56, Norcross 36
ATLANTA — Jessie Parish had 15 points and 13 rebounds Monday in Hebron Christian’s 56-36 win over Norcross in the MLK Classic at Holy Innocents’.
Carly Heidger (nine points, 10 rebounds), Malia Fisher (10 points, six rebounds), Nicole Azar (10 points, three steals) and Carly Fahey (six points, five rebounds) also played well for the Lions (15-2).
