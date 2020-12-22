JOHNS CREEK — Brookwood's girls basketball team was victorious at Johns Creek on Monday.
Ciera Hall led the Broncos with 18 points and three assists, while Diana Collins (12 points, eight rebounds, three assists) and Kate Phelan (11 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Amya Durham added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
North Gwinnett 51, Cambridge 47
DAHLONEGA — North Gwinnett defeated eighth-ranked Cambridge 51-47 Monday in the Kelly King Classic at Lumpkin County.
Peachtree Ridge 73, Starr’s Mill 48
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 73-48 win over Starr’s Mill on Monday.
Rabun County 48, Mill Creek 45
DAHLONEGA — Rabun County edged Mill Creek 48-45 Monday in the Kelly King Classic at Lumpkin County.
Hebron 77, Northwood (S.C.) 48
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hebron Christian got 24 points, seven assists and six steals from Nicole Azar and 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots from Malia Fisher in a 77-48 win over Northwood (S.C.) in the United Bank Invitational.
The Lions also got contributions from Carly Fahey (11 points, six assists, five steals), Jessie Parish (11 rebounds, six points), Carly Heidger (seven points) and Ella Heard (five points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.