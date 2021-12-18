NORCROSS — Brookwood’s girls basketball team pulled out a 56-50 win over Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.
Diana Collins led the Broncos with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals, while NeKaya Williams was close behind with 18 points, four steals and three assists. Ciera Hall chipped in eight points for Brookwood.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 63, Archer 43
NORCROSS — Norcross’ girls basketball team jumped on Archer early for a 63-43 victory Friday in Region 7-AAAAAAA action.
The Blue Devils, who led 29-14 at halftime and 49-23 after three quarters, were led by 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks from Jania Akins and 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals from Zaria Hurston.
Archer (9-3, 3-1) was led by 14 points from Taniya McGowan and 10 points from Mearah Whitehead.
North Gwinnett 46, Lambert 38
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett improved to 8-2 with a 46-38 victory over visiting Lambert on Friday.
Ava Watson led North with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Caroline Beavin (nine points, four rebounds, two assists), Marisa Miller (nine points) and Jada Monroe (seven points, 12 rebounds) also contributed in the win.
Grayson 60, Creekview 38
CANTON — Grayson opened the War Lodge Classic at Sequoyah with a 60-38 win over Creekview on Friday.
Parkview 67, Dacula 46
DACULA — Jade Weathersby had 33 points and 12 rebounds Friday in Parkview’s 67-46 win over Dacula.
Jaden Cooper and Paulina Casanova scored 10 points each for the Panthers, and Alisha Woods contributed eight rebounds.
Buford 62, Lanier 24
BUFORD — Buford rolled to a 62-24 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Wolves (8-2) were led by 15 points each from Tatum Ozment and Taylor Romano.
Lanier was led by Riley Bryan (10 points, two steals, two rebounds) and Karina Lopez (six points).
Central Gwinnett 54, Habersham 50
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett opened 8-AAAAAA play with a 54-50 win over Habersham Central on Friday.
Sierra Driessen led the Black Knights (9-2, 1-0) with 26 points, and Joy Harris added 15 points.
Pinecrest 44, Providence 31
CUMMING — Providence Christian fell 44-31 to Pinecrest on Friday. Maymie deMayo led the Storm with 11 points.
Sugar Hill 42, Lanier Christian 22
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian picked up a 42-22 win over Bethlehem Christian on Friday in its Stallions Christmas Classic.
Faith Wasden led Sugar Hill (10-2) with 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. She was backed up by Elly Grace Wasden (five points, four rebounds, seven steals, two assists, two blocks), Savannah Smith (four points, five steals, two rebounds), Lauren Clark (five points, six rebounds) and Emily Laughlin (three points, seven rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.