SNELLVILLE — Brookwood, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Grayson 46-38 Friday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
The Broncos (20-1, 6-0 region) got 17 points from Diana Collins, 12 points and nine rebounds from Danielle Osho and 12 rebounds from Jade Weathersby.
Grayson falls to 14-7 overall and 3-3 in region play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 52, Collins Hill 51
SUWANEE — Central Gwinnett hung on for a 52-51 over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Black Knights led by 10 after three quarters, then held off an Eagles comeback in the fourth quarter.
Coco Rudolph scored 18 to lead Central, while Olivia Orsley (12 points) and Joy Harris (11 points) also scored in double figures. Sierra Driessen added seven points.
Gabby Pass’ 26 points led Collins Hill, while Kaleigh Heywood contributed 12 points.
Buford 69, Mill Creek 47
HOSCHTON — Ava Grace Watson had 26 points Friday in No. 2-ranked Buford’s 69-47 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Wolves (19-1, 7-0) also got 10 points each from Betty Nguyen and Cadence Jenkinson.
Mill Creek was led by Bella Ragone (18 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks), Kayla Harper (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Andreonia Doe (eight points, six rebounds).
Peachtree Ridge 42, North 41
SUWANEE — Fourth-ranked Peachtree Ridge slipped past North Gwinnett 42-41 in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
North was led by 13 points from Caroline Beavin, 12 points from Ava Watson and 10 points from Brittany Pena Rodas.
Dacula 62, Mountain View 36
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula posted a 62-36 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Jalilyah Benefield (20 points, four assists), Danah Nembhard (13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists), Mekera Standridge (12 points, five assists), Tianna Rabsatt (eight points, 12 rebounds) and Asia Bryant (six points, 12 rebounds) led the Falcons, now 15-7 overall and 2-5 in region play.
Jenysis Criss scored 19 points to lead Mountain View, while Kendal Henderson (eight points) and Taylor Clark (seven points) also contributed to the scoring.
Norcross 73, Discovery 19
NORCROSS — No. 6 Norcross downed Discovery 73-19 in 7-AAAAAAA Friday, improving to 20-2 on the season.
Jania Akins led the win with 22 points, Veronaye Charlton had 11 points and Kayla Lindsey and Cadence Peterson scored nine each.
Archer 89, Parkview 16
LILBURN — No. 3 Archer rolled to an 89-16 win over Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Taj Hunter (15 points, five steals), Mearah Whitehead (17 points, seven steals), Sanaa Harris (16 points, 11 rebounds), Courtney Nesbitt (14 points) and Kyndall Collins (13 points) led the Tigers.
Corrin Sevier led shorthanded Parkview with 11 points.
Centennial 47, GAC 37
ROSWELL — Despite 22 points from Myla Benton, Greater Atlanta Christian fell 47-37 to Centennial on Friday in 6-AAAAA play.
Hebron 85, Oconee 32
DACULA — Hebron Christian, No. 1 in AAA, reached the 20-0 mark with an 85-32 rout of Oconee County in 8-AAA play Friday.
Jakerra Butler (21 points, eight rebounds), Amiya Porter (21 points, six assists) and Nicky Daniel (17 points, three assists) led the Hebron offense. They were backed up by solid play from Jayden Watts (10 points, three steals), Aubrey Beckham (seven points, nine assists), Camryn Register (five points, three steals), Alanna Beckham (four points, five rebounds) and Aniya Moodie (four points, three steals, two assists).
Providence 32, ACA 12
LILBURN — Providence Christian topped Atlanta Classical Academy 32-12 on Friday.
Clara Allen led the victory with 12 points, and Rebecca Edwards scored six.
Recommended for you
The Gas South District is set to hold the grand opening for the renovated older portion of its convention center and ballroom on Wednesday. Click for more.PHOTOS: Check out the finished renovations at the Gas South District
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.