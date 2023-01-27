Diana_Collins.JPG

Diana Collins, Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Grayson 46-38 Friday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.

The Broncos (20-1, 6-0 region) got 17 points from Diana Collins, 12 points and nine rebounds from Danielle Osho and 12 rebounds from Jade Weathersby.

Recommended for you