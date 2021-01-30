SNELLVILLE — Brookwood took over sole possession of first place in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball with a 73-57 win over rival Parkview on Friday.
The Broncos improved to 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the region, and avenged a 68-59 loss to Parkview on Jan. 8.
Diana Collins led Brookwood with 21 points and four steals, and Nekaya Williams had 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Ciera Hall had 16 points and Amya Durham scored 11 in the win.
Parkview (12-5, 2-2) got 15 points and seven rebounds from Sussy Ngulefac and 16 points from Joze Baker.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 50, Mountain View 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett posted a 50-42 victory over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Kiara Simpson and Ava Watson had 11 points each for the Bulldogs, now 3-3 in region play.
Norcross 56, Discovery 50
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Discovery 56-50 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
The Blue Devils (14-6, 9-0) got 21 points from Jania Akins, as well as 12 points from LaNiya Kenon and 10 points from Devyne Turner.
Taylor Watkins score 17 for Discovery (10-8, 5-4), and Yasmine Fairchild had 14 points and nine rebounds. Kahmill Lee had eight points and Gabby Roberson added seven points for the Titans.
GAC 65, Salem 19
CONYERS — Greater Atlanta Christian stayed perfect in 5-AAA with a 65-19 win at Salem on Friday.
The Spartans (7-4, 6-0) were led by Jaci Bolden (19 points), Kaleigh Addie (18 points) and Sydney Lucas (11 points).
Wesleyan 80, AIS 11
ATLANTA — Alyssa Phillip scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Wesleyan girls basketball team’s 80-11 win over Atlanta International in Region 5-A Private on Friday.
The Wolves (7-2, 1-0) also got good games for Chit Chat Wright (12 points, 10 assists, six rebounds), Imani Washington (12 points, four rebounds), Sade Ojanuga (eight points, eight rebounds), Evan Garabadian (five points, five assists) and Rylee Pierce (six points).
Hebron 67, Galloway 54
ATLANTA — Nicole Azar scored 27 points Friday in Hebron Christian’s 67-54 win over Galloway on Friday. She also had three assists.
The Lions (18-2) also got 11 points and six rebounds from Jessie Parish and 17 points and seven rebounds from Carly Heidger.
