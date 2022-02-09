HOSCHTON — Bree Orellana had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 33-27 win over Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Lauren Dobbs played well defensively, and Caroline Cadena added three steals and three assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 52, North Gwinnett 33
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge finished region play unbeaten for the first time in program history after Tuesday’s 52-33 win over North Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Aaliyah Hunt had 21 points and 12 rebounds in three quarters, and Anna Smith scored 17 as the Lions (8-0 in the region) won on Senior Night. Alex Smith contributed eight points and Sydney Perry added six rebounds and two steals.
Norcross 53, Duluth 20
DULUTH — Norcross coasted to a 53-20, 7-AAAAAAA win over Duluth on Tuesday.
Jania Akins had 23 points, five rebonds, five assists and four steals in the win, and Zaria Hurston had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Brookwood 68, Newton 34
COVINGTON — Brookwood dominated Newton in a 68-34 victory in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Diana Collins (17 points, five rebounds, five steals), NeKaya Williams (15 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Shannon Niles (14 points) led the Broncos offensively.
Grayson 64, South Gwinnett 36
SNELLVILLE — Grayson defeated South Gwinnett 64-36 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Buford 69, Winder-Barrow 27
BUFORD — Taylor Romano had 17 points, and Tatum Ozment and Mackenzie Pickens scored 13 each in Buford’s 69-27 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA Tuesday.
The Wolves (20-3) also got 10 points from Tamori Plantin.
Lanier 50, Central Gwinnett 32
SUGAR HILL — Karina Lopez had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals Tuesday as Lanier defeated Central Gwinnett 50-32 on Senior Night for an 8-AAAAAA win.
Ajanae Jones (13 points, four rebounds) and Gamyzhae Williams (12 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures, while Riley Bryan added nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Dacula 65, Shiloh 14
SNELLVILLE — Dacula routed Shiloh 65-14 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Lazaria Spearman (17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, four blocks) and Mekera Standridge (16 points, three assists, three steals) scored in double figures for the Falcons (15-9, 7-4). Sydney Whittle (nine points), Asia Bryant (six rebounds) and Jaliyah Benefield (six steals) also contributed in the win.
Hebron 70, AIS 24
DACULA — Hebron Christian rolled past Atlanta International 70-24 on Tuesday, improving to 20-4 on the season.
Jessie Parish led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, Kennedy Truitt had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals and Nickyia Daniel had 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Malia Melton added seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Providence 26, Sugar Hill 21
LILBURN — Maymie deMayo reached the 500-rebound mark for her career in Providence Christian’s 26-21 win over Sugar Hill Christian on Tuesday.
In addition to the milestone, deMayo led the Storm with 11 points.
