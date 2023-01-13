HOSCHTON — Bella Ragone’s 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals helped the Mill Creek girls basketball team to a 52-42 win over Dacula on Friday in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Hawks (8-5, 2-1) outscored Dacula 14-2 to pull away.
Mill Creek’s Caroline Cadena had seven points, six rebounds and four steals and Kayla Harper had nine points and five rebounds. Sammi Spees, Kendall Wilson and Kat Wilson excelled defensively in the win, and Andreonia Doe had a pair of blocked shots.
Dacula (13-4, 1-2) was led by Jaliyah Benefield’s 14 points and Emily Digby’s 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 80, Central Gwinnett 49
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson had 29 points and Taylor Romano scored 20 Friday in Buford’s 80-49 win over Central Gwinnett.
Lydia Ledford added 13 points for the Wolves (15-0).
Brookwood 73, South Gwinnett 34
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood rolled past South Gwinnett 73-34 in the Battle of Snellville on Friday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Diana Collins led the Broncos (16-1, 3-0) with 21 points, while Danielle Osho (13 points, 16 rebounds) and Justyce McCoy (12 points, three steals) also scored in double figures. Jade Weathersby added eight points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
North Gwinnett 70, Meadowcreek 17
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett defeated Meadowcreek 70-17 Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
North was led by Ava Watson (14 points), Sydney Woyce (12 points), Audrey Loudermilk (10 points) and Weslee Istone-Haupt (nine points).
Collins Hill 70, Mountain View 28
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill coasted to a 70-28 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA Friday.
Gabby Pass led the Eagles with 18 points, and teammates Destini Pitt, Tamrah Thomas and Paris Fillingame scored 10 points each. Kaleigh Heywood had nine points in the win and Tamia Dawkins scored eight.
Mountain View’s top scorers were Naomi Jacques (nine points), Taylor Clark (eight points) and Jenysis Criss (seven points).
Lanier 65, Shiloh 45
SNELLVILLE — Lanier defeated Shiloh 65-45 in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Nalani Gainey led the Longhorns with 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Asja Howell had 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Ajanae Jones (nine points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Gamyzhae Williams (six points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks) also stood out for Lanier.
Hebron 75, Hart County 39
DACULA — Hebron Christian routed Hart County 75-39 in 8-AAA play Friday.
Jakerra Butler had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Aubrey Beckham had 13 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds to lead the victory. The Lions (15-0) also got contributions from Mia James (13 points, five rebounds, five assists), Jayden Watts (six points, two steals), Amiya Porter (seven points, five assists, three steals) and Nicky Daniel (seven points).
Wesleyan 55, Pickens 36
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan claimed a 55-36 win over Pickens in 7-AAA on Friday.
The Wolves were led by Chit-Chat Wright (13 points, five assists, four steals, two rebounds), Eva Garabadian (11 points, five steals, four rebounds), Johanna Potter (10 points, six rebounds), Desiree Davis (nine points, eight rebounds, two blocks), Londyn Walker (five points, two rebounds, two steals) and Shayla Bahr (five points, three rebounds).
Fellowship 38, Providence 36
ROSWELL — Providence Christian fell 38-36 to Fellowship Christian on Friday.
Clara Allen (12 points) and Rebecca Edwards (nine points) led the Storm.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Jan. 13-15
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.