JEFFERSON — Buford’s Ava Grace Watson scored 32 points Monday in a 72-61 win over Calhoun to reach the girls basketball finals of the Jackson EMC Classic.
Lydia Ledford and Taylor Romano scored 12 points each for the Wolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 67, Pope 35
DACULA — Brookwood raced to a 67-35 victory over Pope on Monday in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Diana Collins had a nice all-around game with 23 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three assists, while Danielle Osho had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Dacula 80, Berkmar 13
DACULA — Dacula rolled to an 80-13 win over Berkmar in Monday’s Dacula Tip-Off Classic, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Mekera Standridge (18 points, three assists), Jalilyah Benefield (16 points, four steals), Danah Nembhard (13 points, three assists) and Sanai Cyrus (12 points, six rebounds) scored in double figures for the Falcons. Tianna Rabsatt added six points, six rebounds and four assists.
Central Gwinnett 56, Columbia 35
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Central Gwinnett posted a 56-35 win over Columbia on Monday behind 20 points from Sierra Driessen.
Duluth 47, Decatur 46
LILBURN — Duluth edged Decatur 47-46 in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Forest Park 65, Parkview 18
LILBURN — Parkview lost 65-18 to Forest Park on Monday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Shiloh 61, Mountain View 53
DACULA — Shiloh defeated Mountain View 61-53 in Monday’s Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Mountain View was led by Jenysis Criss (16 points), Kendal Henderson (10 points) and Taylor Clark (eight points).
Lanier 55, Loganville 27
DACULA — Lanier shut down Loganville for a 55-27 victory Monday in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Ajanae Jones (13 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Asja Howell (10 points, two assists, two steals, two blocks) scored in double figures for the Longhorns, who also got stellar play from Nalani Gainey (eight points, five steals, four rebounds, two assists), Harmony Williams (seven points, four steals), Jordan Johnson (six points, two steals), Gamyzhae Williams (four points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals) and Damilare Falade (four points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals).
Galloway 69, GAC 42
LILBURN — Galloway downed Greater Atlanta Christian 69-42 Monday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Trinity Thomas led GAC with 14 points, and Asia Johnson scored 14. Myla Benton and Elizabeth Luick added five points each.
Hebron 77, Harrison 42
LILBURN — Jakerra Butler’s 20 points and 12 rebounds helped Hebron Christian to a 77-42 win over Harrison on Monday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
The Lions (4-0) also got contributions from Aubrey Beckham (10 points, four assists, three steals, two blocks), Amiya Porter (eight points, five steals, four rebounds), Nicky Daniel (eight points, five rebounds), Mia James (seven assists, five rebounds, four points, three steals), Trinity Butler (eight points) and Alanna Beckham (seven points).
Lakeside 50, Providence 21
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost 50-21 to Lakeside-DeKalb on Monday.
