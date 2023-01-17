SUWANEE — Ava Grace Watson reached the 1,000-point mark for her career Tuesday as No. 4-ranked Buford held off Collins Hill for a 61-54 win in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Watson, a junior, led the Wolves (16-1, 4-0) with 23 points, and Buford also got 13 points from Taylor Romano and 12 points from Lydia Ledford.
Kaleigh Heywood scored 25 to pace Collins Hill. Paris Fillingame had 11 points for the Eagles, and Gabby Pass scored nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 67, Dacula 61
LAWRENCEVILLE — Big games from Sierra Driessen and Joy Harris propelled Central Gwinnett to a 67-61 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Driessen led the Black Knights with 28 points, and Harris scored 21.
Jaliyah Benefield powered the Dacula offense with 28 points, and Mekera Standridge backed her up with 17 points. Danah Nembhard had seven points and 11 rebounds, and Tianna Rabsatt had six points and 15 rebounds.
Mill Creek 51, Mountain View 36
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Ragone’s 27 points and 10 rebounds fueled Mill Creek’s 51-36 win over Mountain View on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Hawks also got solid play from Andreonia Doe (nine points, six rebounds) and Kendall Wilson (six points, six rebounds).
Mountain View was led by Jenysis Criss’ 19 points. Nina Solomon scored nine and Taylor Clark added six points. Kendal Henderson led the Bears’ defense.
Norcross 81, Meadowcreek 19
NORCROSS — Four double-figure scorers helped Norcross to an 81-19 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The third-ranked Blue Devils (16-1) were led by 18 points from Veronaye Charlton, 16 points from Jania Akins, 13 points from Cadence Peterson and 12 points from Kayla Lindsey.
Lanier 37, Habersham 29
SUGAR HILL — Lanier shut down Habersham Central for a 37-29 win in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Nalani Gainey (14 points, seven steals, three rebounds), Asja Howell (nine points, six rebounds, two steals) and Damilare Falade (six points, two rebounds) led the Longhorns (11-7, 3-2).
Hebron 91, Monroe Area 37
DACULA — Hebron Christian, No. 1 in AAA, stayed unbeaten with a 91-37 win over Monroe Area in 8-AAA on Tuesday.
The Lions (16-0) were led by Jakerra Butler (nine points, five steals), Aubrey Beckham (15 points, 10 assists), Camryn Register (13 points, three assists), Amiya Porter (nine points, four assists), Nicky Daniel (18 points, five rebounds), Mia James (five assists, five rebounds) and Kayla Lane (16 points, five assists).
Wesleyan 72, Dawson County 43
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, No. 2 in AAA, dominated Dawson County 72-43 in 7-AAA play Tuesday.
The Wolves’ top performers were Chit-Chat Wright (15 points, seven assists, three rebounds), Londyn Walker (15 points, nine rebounds, three assists), Eva Garabadian (14 points, three steals) and Johanna Potter (14 points, three rebounds).
Providence 45, Sugar Hill 35
LILBURN — Providence Christian topped Sugar Hill Christian 45-35 on Tuesday.
Clara Allen (11 points), Mary Helen Brewer (nine points) and Jael Chadwick (eight points) were the top scorers for the Storm (7-11).
