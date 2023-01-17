©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 00530.jpg

Buford’s Ava Grace Watson

 Dale Zanine

SUWANEE — Ava Grace Watson reached the 1,000-point mark for her career Tuesday as No. 4-ranked Buford held off Collins Hill for a 61-54 win in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball.

Watson, a junior, led the Wolves (16-1, 4-0) with 23 points, and Buford also got 13 points from Taylor Romano and 12 points from Lydia Ledford.

Recommended for you