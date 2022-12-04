Ava_Watson.JPG

Ava Grace Watson, Buford

DECATUR — Ava Grace Watson scored 25 points Saturday in the Buford girls basketball team’s 76-46 rout of Southwest DeKalb.

Taylor Romano (12 points), Betty Nguyen (10 points) and Lydia Ledford (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Wolves, now 5-0 on the season and ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA.

