Mostly cloudy skies. High 59F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 4, 2022 @ 12:42 am
Ava Grace Watson, Buford
DECATUR — Ava Grace Watson scored 25 points Saturday in the Buford girls basketball team’s 76-46 rout of Southwest DeKalb.
Taylor Romano (12 points), Betty Nguyen (10 points) and Lydia Ledford (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Wolves, now 5-0 on the season and ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 59, Dunwoody 54
DUNWOODY — Mountain View defeated Dunwoody 59-54 on Saturday behind 17 points from Jenysis Criss and 14 points from Kendal Henderson.
Taylor Clark scored 11 in the win, while Naomi Jacques and Alicia Kimemia added eight points each.
Grayson 63, Loganville 23
LOGANVILLE — Grayson rolled to a 63-23 victory over neighboring Loganville on Saturday.
Tatum Brown led the Rams with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Jyahni Smith added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Scenes from the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia and LSU football teams on Dec. 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Click for more.
