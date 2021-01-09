SUWANEE — Archer’s girls basketball team rolled to a 67-37 win at North Gwinnett on Saturday.
Taniya McGowan had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Ashanti Bryant had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, who led 34-17 at halftime and 57-30 after three quarters.
Archer also got solid play from Maya Jackson (10 points, six rebounds, five steals), Kennedy Coleman (nine points, three steals), Bailey Francis (six points, four steals), Mia Walker (six points), Thailand Smith (six points) and Kourtnah Gourdet (three points, three rebounds).
North’s top scorers were Ava Watson with 15 points (on five 3-pointers) and Aliyah Jackson Jackson with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 75, Landmark Christian 52
NORCROSS — Mariah Baltierra scored 23 points Saturday in Norcross’ 75-52 win over Landmark Christian.
LaNiya Kenon and Zaria Hurston added 16 points each in the win.
Providence 81, Berkmar 7
LILBURN — Madelyn Levy had 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals Saturday in Providence Christian’s 81-7 win over Berkmar.
Ryan Jeremiah had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Storm, and Mallori Miller added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.