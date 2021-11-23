LILBURN — Down 11 at halftime, Archer’s girls basketball team rallied for a 72-66 win over New Manchester in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
The Tigers trailed 44-33 at halftime before outscoring New Manchester 23-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Five Archer players scored in double figures — Taniya McGowan (15 points, five steals), Meme Whitehead (14 points, five rebounds, four steals), Courtney Nesbitt (13 points, five assists, four steals), Kennedy Coleman (10 points) and Kyndall Collins (10 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 41, Stephenson 35
LILBURN — Jade Weathersby had 15 points and 22 rebounds Monday in Parkview’s 41-35 win over Stephenson in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
The Panthers also got 14 points and five rebounds from Kennedi Benton.
Norcross 68, Northeast 45
NORCROSS — Norcross posted a 68-45 victory over Northeast-Macon on Monday in the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin.
Zaria Hurston scored 21 in the win, and LaNiya Kenon was close behind with 18 points.
Peachtree Ridge 56, Decatur 26
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 56-26 victory over Decatur on Monday in the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin.
The Lions led 33-11 at halftime and extended their lead to 52-16 after three quarters. They were led by 18 points from Aaliyah Hunt and 14 points from Anna Smith.
Duluth 42, University Christian (Fla.) 36
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duluth defeated University Christian (Fla.) 42-36 Monday in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.
Grayson 48, Loganville 33
DACULA — Grayson reached the championship game of the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic with a 48-33 win over Loganville on Monday.
Erin Rodgers led the Rams with 24 points.
Discovery 50, Mountain View 42
DACULA — Discovery defeated Mountain View 50-42 in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Mountain View was led by 16 points from Sydni Arnold. Ali Drake added seven points.
Dacula 43, Mill Creek 38
DACULA — Dacula advanced to the finals of its Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic with a 43-38 win over Mill Creek on Monday.
The Falcons were led by Mekera Standridge (eight points), Alexis Grier (eight points), Sydney Whittle (eight points) and Jaliyah Benefield (seven points).
Shiloh 54, South Gwinnett 40
DACULA — Shiloh topped South Gwinnett 54-40 Monday in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
South was led by Jazmine Grant (23 points) and K.K. Johnson (11 points).
Buford 56, Lumpkin County 39
JEFFERSON — Buford defeated Lumpkin County 56-39 on Monday, advancing to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. championship game of the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic.
Ava Grace Watson had a team-high 18 points for the Wolves, Tamori Plantin had 10 points and Tatum Ozment scored eight.
Arabia Mountain 56, Lanier 37
SUGAR HILL — Lanier lost 56-37 to Arabia Mountain on Monday despite 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals from Riley Bryan.
Gamyzhae Williams chipped in with six points and six rebounds, and Karina Lopez added six points, two assists and a steal.
St. Francis 46, GAC 19
LILBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 46-19 to St. Francis in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 11 points, and Jaci Bolden scored six.
Hebron 66, Collins Hill 23
LILBURN — Hebron Christian improved to 2-0 with a 66-23 rout of Collins Hill on Monday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Jessie Parish led the Lions with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Amiya Porter (12 points, five assists, four steals) and Nickyia Daniel (12 points, five rebounds) also scored in double figures.
Wesleyan 68, Sprayberry 45
LILBURN — Eva Garabadian had 26 points and six rebounds Monday, powering Wesleyan in a 68-45 win over Sprayberry in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Chit Chat Wright (15 points, eight assists, four rebounds), Johanna Porter (14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and Londyn Walker (eight points, 10 rebounds) also played well for the Wolves.
