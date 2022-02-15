LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 2 seed Archer, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, avoided an upset bid from third-seeded Duluth for a 51-43 victory in girls basketball Monday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals at Discovery.
The Tigers (19-5), who advance to face Norcross at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Discovery in the finals, led just 19-17 at halftime before outscoring Duluth 17-8 in a decisive third quarter.
Ashanti Bryant led Archer with 15 points, while Taniya McGowan (12 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Mia Walker (11 points, four rebounds, three steals) also scored in double figures. Courtney Nesbitt added six points, six rebounds and two steals.
Duluth now plays host Discovery for third place Wednesday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 61, Discovery 18
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross rolled into the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament title game with a 61-18 win over host Discovery on Monday.
The Blue Devils, ranked fourth in AAAAAAA, will face Archer at Discovery in Wednesday’s tournament finals at 6 p.m. Discovery faces Duluth for third place at 3 p.m.
Central Gwinnett 51, Shiloh 22
SUGAR HILL — Sierra Driessen’s 19 points helped Central Gwinnett to a 51-22 win over Shiloh in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament on Monday.
Joy Harris had eight points in the win, and Jade Thomas scored six.
