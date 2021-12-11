LAWRENCEVILLE — Ali Drake and the Mountain View girls basketball team posted a big win Saturday, knocking off Dacula 54-43.
Drake carried the Bears’ offense with a season-high 33 points, while Hayda Toro had a great night defensively. Jenysis Criss and Jailyn Perkins scored six points each for Mountain View (6-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 63, Banks County 58
LOGANVILLE — Ava Watson starred Saturday as North Gwinnett beat Banks County, ranked eighth in Class AA, 63-58 in the CTC Classic at Grayson.
Watson finished with 24 points, three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Teammates Caroline Beavin (12 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Jada Monroe (10 points, eight rebounds, two blocks) also played well.
Grayson 71, Troup 19
LOGANVILLE — Grayson, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, built a 44-5 halftime lead and cruised to a 71-19 win over Troup County, ranked fifth in AAAA, in the CTC Classic at Grayson.
The Rams got a big game from Tatum Brown, who had 18 points on four 3-pointers with four assists, two rebounds and two steals. She was backed up by Erin Rodgers (13 points, nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist), Sariya Henry (eight points, four rebounds) and Catherine Alben (seven points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists).
Norcross 65, Langston Hughes 49
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Langston Hughes 65-49 Saturday in the Hawks Naismith Classic.
Zaria Hurston had 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal, and Jania Akins had 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals to fuel the win. Kayla Lindsey added five points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Brookwood 64, Wilson Academy 23
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood routed Wilson Academy 64-23 on Saturday.
The Broncos were led by Diana Collins (15 points, four assists), NeKaya Williams (13 points) and Danielle Osho (11 points).
Lanier 61, Druid Hills 57
LOGANVILLE — Lanier pulled out a 61-57 win over Druid Hills in Saturday’s CTC Classic at Grayson.
Ajanae Jones led the Longhorns with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Gamyzhae Williams (12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals) and Riley Bryan (11 points, 12 rebounds) also stood out. Karina Lopez added eight points and four steals.
Buford 59, Harrison 51
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson’s 28 points propelled Buford to a 59-51 win over Harrison on Saturday.
The Wolves (6-2) also got 11 points from Taylor Romano and 10 points from Tatum Ozment.
Hebron 49, Baylor (Tenn.) 28
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hebron Christian shut down Baylor (Tenn.) Saturday for a 49-28 victory, improving to 8-1 on the season.
The Lions were led by Jessie Parish (12 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, three assists, two blocks), Amiya Porter (12 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal, one block), Audrey Beckham (five points, six steals, five rebounds, three assists) and Kayla Lane (five points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block).
Wesleyan 70, Johns Creek 37
LOGANVILLE — Chit Chat Wright had a big game Saturday, powering Wesleyan to a 70-37 win over Johns Creek in the CTC Classic at Grayson.
Wright had 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and teammate Londyn Walker had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. The fifth-ranked Wolves also got key play from Eva Garabadian (13 points) and Johanna Potter (four points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks).
Tucker 39, Providence 28
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 39-28 to Tucker on Saturday.
The Storm’s top performers were Maymie deMayo (14 points, six rebounds, two blocked shots) and Grace Thomas (10 rebounds, five points).
