NORCROSS — Zaria Hurston came into the 2021-22 high school basketball season having already built a solid career at Norcross.
However, the 6-foot senior forward felt like there was something missing both for her personally and for the Blue Devils.
And she knew something had to change.
“I actually talked to (Norcross girls) Coach (Ashley) Clanton about this, but everybody had different mindsets as far as this year goes,” Hurston said. “I could see that their maturity level was different. Through (last) summer, I knew we were going to have a different team because we had the skill. I just knew we needed some parts.
“My mindset this year was just take everything one step at a time because I knew in the past, I was always looking at the bigger picture. Going forward, if I didn’t reach that bigger picture, then my mindset would just decline. So taking it one step at a time was definitely my goal.”
That one step at a time approach proved to be the right one for both the 2021-22 Daily Post Girls Player of the Year and her teammates.
Hurston responded with the best all-around year of her career by averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.5 steals per game and shooting 46% from the floor, including 35% from 3-point range.
But it was how she did it that made her such an important factor in Norcross (26-5) earning the Class AAAAAAA state championship — the Blue Devils’ fourth title overall and first since 2013.
It was matter of simply expanding her game, a task that not only paid dividends for her and her teammates this year, but should also serve her well when she heads off this summer to begin her college basketball career at DePaul.
“My freshman year, I was definitely strictly a post player,” Hurston said. “I was still … learning how to play basketball, so I hadn’t developed those guard skills yet. Then with Coach Clanton coming in her first year (at Norcross), I was still a post player, but I started training more and developing those guard skills.
“This year, she definitely gave me the freedom to be able to take (defenders) off the dribble because it was an advantage to be able to attack a post player or being able to post up a smaller defender, which is also going to help me once I go to the next level, having that experience in both aspects of the game.”
Indeed, Clanton gave Hurston quite a bit of freedom to bring her added dimension to the Blue Devils on both ends of the court this season.
And she said that green light was initiated by the level of trust Hurston had earned not only with her work ethic in doing what was necessary to improve her game, but also the enthusiasm she has shown for the game after taking it up relatively recently while she was in middle school.
“Z fits the (team’s) style of play so well because we do expect all five kids (on the floor) to be able to handle the ball,” Clanton said of Hurston. “Even within our system, the same kids who are sitting on the (low) block all the time are exchanging up above the T, and everyone can shoot the ball and handle the ball, all those things.
“As a junior (last season), I think she was really hesitant about putting the ball on the floor and was nervous about that stuff. But I think it’s because she had never really requested to do those things. And she really put a lot of time into it. She worked all the time in the gym. … She loves the game, so to her, I don’t think it’s work. I think she just enjoys it, and I think she likes testing her abilities. There’s so much more in her, too, to grow. … I think she knows there is a lot more left in her, and I think it’s exciting to her that she can keep learning and doing new things.”
That willingness to work and learn was also a key trait that Hurston said was one that bonded her with other talented teammates like first-team all-county sophomore guard Jania Akins, junior guard Kayla Lindsey and fellow seniors DeNaeja Morton and LaNiya Kenon.
It was a bond that helped bring everything together for the Blue Devils, especially as they negotiated their way through a challenging stretch from the Region 7-AAAAAAA tournament title win over Archer to the 41-37 win over Harrison in the title game in Macon.
“It helped a lot because it developed more as a trust thing,” Hurston said. “At the beginning of the season, it was still rocky (with) trying to figure out where we all fell into our position and role. But once everybody was able to figure out where they were needed, that definitely contributed to our success this season.
“It was definitely the best way to end my senior season. I don’t think I could ask for a better way to end my senior year, going out with a bang.”
