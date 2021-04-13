Malia Fisher won a state championship with Hebron Christian’s volleyball team as a junior, but she really wanted another one in her primary sport as a senior.
That was the mission for the Daily Post’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year and her teammates this season, particularly after a disappointing loss in the Final Four ended their 2019-20 season. They returned with the motto “Unfinished Business,” and got the job done last month with a 51-46 win over St. Francis in the Class A Private state finals.
Fisher had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in her final high school basketball game.
“We set out to do what we did,” Fisher said. “We had unfinished business and I think we accomplished that. It was a really cool, really fun season.”
Pairing the basketball state title with the volleyball championship wrapped up her high school athletic career in the best way possible.
“I think it’s different (to win basketball) because basketball’s my main sport,” she said. “To win it my senior year and go out with a bang felt pretty good.”
Fisher averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for a Hebron team that went 29-2, and won its last 21 games of the season. The Lions stacked up impressive wins along the way, including a victory over Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta.
“What made us win our state championship was our team chemistry,” she said. “We always do it for each other.”
The 6-foot-2 Fisher had two exceptional seasons at Hebron — she averaged 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 3 assists and 1.6 blocks as a junior for the state semifinal team — after transferring from North Gwinnett, where she played her first two high school seasons. She averaged 17.9 points and earned first-team all-region honors as a sophomore at North.
Fisher also became one of the area’s top volleyball players in a sport she didn’t pick up until her freshman season, playing a pivotal role on the Lions’ 2019 state championship team and earning Gwinnett player of the year honors in 2020.
“My mom talked me into (volleyball),” Fisher said. “She played volleyball in high school. I went out to make her happy, but I ended up being pretty good at it.”
Fisher’s athletic success comes naturally from her parents. Her mother Stephanie McDonald, then Stephanie Capley, was a high school basketball All-American in her native Tennessee and had a stellar college basketball career at Middle Tennessee State. Her father, Lavoisier Fisher, was a linebacker for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1982-85. Her brother, also Lavoisier, who played football and baseball at North, currently plays baseball at Georgia State.
“My mom didn’t force me into basketball like some parents would do,” Fisher said. “She just kind of let me grow into it and want it naturally.”
Basketball is now the sole focus for Fisher, who signed with Rice University. She reports June 12 to get ready for the 2021-2022 season.
“I am excited for Texas,” she said. “One of the decisions, unpopular opinion, was going far from home (for college). I wanted to experience something so different. I was deciding between Texas and Colorado. I decided I didn’t like cold weather, so Texas was the place to go.”
Basketball training, coupled with speed and conditioning work, will fill her calendar the next two months leading into college basketball. She has a clear answer for what she wants to improve before she joins the team at Rice.
“Everything. But for me as a player, definitely ball handling and definitely shooting,” Fisher said. “Those are things I have to work on for the collegiate level if I want to get on the court. Right now, I hope I can just bring my hustle and my post work. I’m a smaller post for college, so I’m definitely going to have to work harder than most people.”
