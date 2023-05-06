Before she put on a Brookwood Broncos uniform for the first time, Diana Collins set a goal of taking the girls basketball program to another level, a feat she accomplished over the past four seasons.
Her final act was the perfect ending to that journey.
The Daily Post’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year led Brookwood to a 31-3 record and the girls basketball program’s first state championship in 2022-23.
“Honestly, it’s a goal we’ve been striving for since freshman year, so it just feels great,” the senior said. “It lets other people know Brookwood is actually a good team. I feel like we were under the radar a lot of the time.”
Collins averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals last season, and bumped her career scoring total to a school-record 2,140 points — breaking the old mark of 1,735 that was held by Becky Hollaway since 1985.
“She’s definitely put her mark on Brookwood,” Bronco girls coach Courtney Mincy said. “She broke the scoring record at Brookwood that was the set by the first Brookwood teams, so that shows you how long ago that record had been set. For her to set that was great and it will probably take a long time before someone can break her 2,100 points. She’s definitely set her mark, broke a lot of records. Each year, she scored the most points.
"She asked me her sophomore year who has the (scoring) record and that she wanted to be known as the best to come out of Brookwood. She asked me about that her sophomore year and I’m proud of her for setting that goal and sticking to it.”
While the 5-foot-9 guard and Ohio State signee was satisfied with the individual record, the most enjoyable part of the journey came March 11 when the Broncos defeated rival Norcross for the Class AAAAAAA state championship. The breakthrough state title avenged a loss to Norcross in the 2022 quarterfinals.
It also completed a journey that saw Brookwood carry the state’s No. 1 ranking for much of the season.
“The main goal we’ve been trying to get was (the) state (title),” Collins said. “Since my sophomore year when we made the Final Four, we’ve been really close and came up short. I wouldn’t say there was pressure to win (state), but it was more about believing in ourselves to actually achieve that goal. There was a maybe a little pressure because every game we had a target on our back (as the No. 1 team). We felt like we always had to play our best game.”
Collins, who moved into the Brookwood district as a fourth-grader, continued her scoring this season for a deep team — she also averaged a school-record 22 points as a junior and 20.4 as a sophomore — and did much more during the championship run.
“As a player, just her tenacity, her competitive drive and just always finding a way to get it done stand out,” Mincy said. “She was definitely a clutch player, a player who can create for herself getting open, especially when it came down to clutch games. Just being that player I could trust over the years, especially her junior and senior years. … Her work ethic over the years is great and she sticks to her goals. As a person, when you get behind that hard exterior, she’s very goofy. She likes to have a good time like any teenager. She really goes hard for the ones she loves and cares about.
“In the classroom, she’s a smart young lady with a high GPA. I really appreciated and enjoyed getting to know her over the years. Watching her develop on the court and off the court as a person has been fun. She’s very talented.”
Those talents will take Collins to Ohio State, where she plans to major in biomedical engineering with the hopes of attending medical school. She will spend time this summer playing basketball for Sweden, which she has represented internationally throughout her teenage years.
But up first is graduation and the upcoming delivery of state championship rings, which will allow her to reflect on all she accomplished as a Bronco.
“Coming in as a freshman, I knew I had the capability to make an impact and make the team better than what it was known for,” Collins said. “I was excited about being with the team and growing something great. That was the main goal.”
Recommended for you
Gwinnett County firefighters battled a fire that heavily damaged a home on West Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners on Wednesday. Click for more.PHOTOS: Firefighters battle blaze at Peachtree Corners home
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.