LAWRENCEVILLE — A goal by freshman Jenny Stadin in the second overtime period capped a long night for the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team in its home opener, rallying for a 2-1 victory against Reinhardt University on Tuesday at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The match featured a two-hour lightning delay midway through the first half and it ended just before midnight.
After surrendering a goal late in the first half, the Grizzlies (4-1-1) forced extra time with some late period magic of their own. Sophomore Joy Mertzig scored in the 84th minute, converting a crossing pass from junior Skylar Bertram.
GGC had two excellent scoring chances earlier in the second half when Mertzig was twice denied on a breakaway opportunity. Then an offside call disallowed a goal for the team minutes before Mertzig’s tying tally.
“Joy’s ability to read the game and create things shined again," head coach Mike Giuliano said. "She passes when she should pass and dribbles when she should dribble. It just worked tonight. Jenny created a smart finish at the end, waiting for the defender to make a move. That opened up the net for the winner.”
GGC kept up the offensive pressure in overtime, finding the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the 104th minute.
Bertram dribbled the ball down the right sideline and found sophomore Addie Adame inside the 18-yard box in front of Reinhardt’s goal. The ball managed to slip through the box, where Stadin alertly dodged a defender to put the ball into the empty net.
GGC and Reinhardt were playing an overtime match for the fourth time in six all-time encounters.