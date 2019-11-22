UPLAND, Ind. — Sophomore Addie Adame's flair for the dramatic came in handy to help lead the Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer team to a dramatic 3-2 double-overtime victory over Trinity Christian College (Ill.) in the NAIA Opening Round on Friday from Turner Stadium on the Taylor University campus in Upland, Ind.
Adame scored the game-winning goal in the 104th minute after contributing the assist on an important game-tying tally as the Grizzlies (15-5-1) rallied from a 2-1 second-half deficit to pick up the program's second straight NAIA Opening Round victory.
"Every big postseason tournament run has a game that you must win to survive," head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We found the courage to come back and tie it up. With not a lot of time left, we dug down deep to tie the game and eventually won it after playing 104 minutes."
Freshman Jenny Stadin scored the tying goal in the 81st minute.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig gave GGC a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute when she scored her 18th goal of the season. Freshman Miranda Robinson sent a pass ahead to Mertzig for one of the Grizzlies' few scoring opportunities over the first 45 minutes.
Trinity Christian (17-3-1) answered behind a penalty-kick goal from Selah Hopkins in the 55th minute, squaring the contest at 1-1. Then, the Trolls took a 2-1 advantage in the 77th minute on a goal from Sara Shea.
Four minutes later came Stadin's tying effort.
In the second overtime period, and with the wind at their back, the Grizzlies created the scoring chance. Adame scored her third collegiate goal on a shot just inside the left goalpost.
"Maria crossed the ball and it just came to me. I knew I had to kick this ball before it bounced. It went in and my teammates began the celebration," said Adame about the match-winning goal. "We had some adversity in this game (being behind), but we trusted each other and believed that we were going to get it done."
Georgia Gwinnett advances to play No. 9-seeded Indiana Wesleyan University at 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship match of the Marion Bracket. The winner advances to the NAIA national championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala., from Dec. 2-7.