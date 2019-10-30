A late goal gave the No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women's soccer team its fifth straight victory with a 1-0 shutout against NCAA Division II Emmanuel College on Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Freshman Jenny Stadin scored in the 88th minute when her shot from 20 yards away from the goal sailed beyond the reach of the Lions' goalkeeper.
"We came out and played smarter soccer in the second half," head coach Mike Giuliano said. "Our five consecutive shutouts have come against quality competition, included a NCAA Division II team, today, and two NAIA Top 25 teams."
The Grizzlies (12-4-1) outshot Emmanuel by a 10-6 margin, including a 5-2 edge in the second half. The hosts also had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks in the 90 minutes of action, played in inclement weather conditions.
Senior goalkeepers Sophie Hoare and Elisa Randel each played in a half, with Randel stopping the only shot she faced in the second half to collect the victory. Hoare recorded three saves over the opening 45 minutes of action.
GGC has recorded five straight shutouts.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig attempted four shots, while junior Natalie Ferrin had three shots for the Grizzlies.