LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team scored a 6-1 victory over NCAA Division III Emory University in the Grizzlies’ 2020 home opener on Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (4-0) won the doubles points by getting victories on the No. 1 court, with senior Madeline Bosnjak and sophomore Tereza Koplova picking up a 6-4 win, and in the No. 3 match, won by senior Debora Scurt and junior Maria Genovese by a 6-2 score.
The team then picked up singles wins by freshman Selina Pichler on the No. 5 court by 6-2, 6-2 set scores and Bosnjak being on top 6-0, 6-2 on the No. 2 court. That gave the hosts a 3-0 lead in the match.
Then, Koplova sealed the team victory behind a 6-0, 6-4 victory on the No. 4 singles court.
Genovese improved to 3-0 on the season with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) straight-set win at the top of the singles lineup. Freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna rounded out the winners at No. 6 singles by 7-6, 6-2 scores.
“This is an impressive win over a talented Emory squad," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We played extremely well and our team is off to a great start in 2020."
