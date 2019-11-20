The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team is prominent in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s fall rankings, with three players featured among the NAIA’s top five singles players. Three other players are within the nation’s top 40 players.
These ranking put the Grizzlies in strong positions to defending their NAIA team championship this upcoming spring season.
Junior Maria Genovese is No. 2 after being runner-up at the ITA Oracle Cup in Rome, Ga., in October. She won the ITA South Regional and was recognized as the ITA’s NAIA Women’s National Player of the Month for her play in September matches of the Grizzlies’ fall campaign.
Junior Madeline Bosnjak holds down the No. 3 national ranking, while sophomore Tereza Koplova is No. 4. Each reached the semifinals of the Oracle Cup and helped the Grizzlies win the Thomasville Collegiate Invitational.
Meanwhile, freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna is ranked No. 13, senior Gabrielle Robinson is No. 33 and senior Debora Scurt is at No. 37 among singles players.
In doubles, the GGC’s tandem of Genovese and Bosnjak is the nation’s No. 2-ranked team after reaching the final of the ITA’s South Regional and Oracle Cup this fall. The Koplova-Robinson team stands No. 12 nationally.
The Grizzlies have won the past four NAIA team championships and have an incredible 23-1 all-time record in six years of national tournament play.