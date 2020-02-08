VALDOSTA – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team recorded its second straight sweep against a NCAA Division II opponent. This time the Grizzlies defeated Valdosta State University 4-0 Saturday morning on the Blazers’ home courts.
Junior Maria Genovese earned a pair of victories without dropping a game. She teamed with senior Debora Scurt on the No. 3 doubles court for a 6-0 triumph. Then, Genovese won 6-0, 6-0 against Estee Widdershoven at No. 1 singles to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage.
The No. 2 doubles team of freshmen Selina Pichler and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna secured the match’s doubles point with a 6-2 victory.
GGC (2-0) took a 3-0 lead behind a 6-1, 6-1 victory from Velykorodna on the No. 6 singles court. Sophomore Tereza Koplova sealed the victory with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles.
“Our women looked very strong today against a good opponent," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Maria did an outstanding job winning very quickly, helping us establish momentum early. This win will help prepare us for a tough test tomorrow (against West Florida).”
