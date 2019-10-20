ROME – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team players suffered losses in the NAIA championship round of singles and doubles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Oracle Cup, which concluded Sunday.
Top-seeded junior Maria Genovese lost a hard-fought match to No. 2 Elyse Lavender of Brenau University (Ga.). This was a rematch of the title showdown at the ITA South Regional, which Genovese won. The GGC player earned three victories in the flight to advance into the championship match.
On Saturday, the No. 2 doubles team of junior Madeline Bosnjak and Genovese lost by identical 6-4 set scores to the top-seeded team from Xavier University (La.).
The ITA Oracle Cup concluded the fall individual season for GGC’s women’s team.