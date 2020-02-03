GREENWOOD, S.C. – Some of the names may be new, but the dual match victories continue for the top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team.
The Grizzlies opened the 2020 spring season with a commanding 7-0 victory against NCAA Division II Lander University (S.C.) on Monday afternoon. Three GGC players were making their collegiate debuts.
“This was a great way to start the season," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We dominated doubles play and it carried over into singles play. We also got to see three Grizzlies pick up their first dual match wins of their careers. We look forward to facing a tough West Florida team this weekend.”
Strong doubles play gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. Senior Madeline Bosnjak and sophomore Tereza Koplova registered a 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court. Then, junior Maria Genovese and senior Debora Scurt secured the doubles match point with a 6-1 triumph on the No. 3 court. Finally, the No. 2 team of freshmen Selina Pichler and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna rounded out the doubles winners with a 6-3 victory.
The Grizzlies, defending NAIA national champions and ranked No. 1 in the preseason, were victorious in straight sets on all six singles courts.
Scurt gave GGC a 2-0 advantage with a 6-1, 6-3 win on the No. 6 court. Genovese won 12 of 14 games at the top of the singles lineup to record her first singles victory in collegiate dual match competition.
Pichler sealed the GGC victory behind a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 4 singles. That was followed by victories from Koplova, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3; Velykorodna, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5; and Bosnjak, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 court.
