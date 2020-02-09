VALDOSTA, Ga. – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory against NCAA Division II No. 7 University of West Florida on Sunday afternoon from Valdosta State University’s courts in Valdosta.
The Grizzlies (3-0) collected their third straight shutout to begin the 2020 spring season.
The team grabbed a 1-0 lead by winning the doubles point with a 6-2 victory on the No. 1 court from senior Madeline Bosnjak and sophomore Tereza Koplova. The freshmen tandem of Selina Pichler and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna also recorded a 6-2 win on the No. 2 court.
Three straight-set victories in singles action completed the victory. Bosnjak picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory on the No. 2 court. Moments later, Pichler captured a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 4 to give GGC a 3-0 lead.
Velykorodna secured the match victory with a 6-1, 6-1 victory on the No. 6 court.
GGC opened the season with road victories against Lander University (S.C.) 7-0 on Feb. 3 and Valdosta State 4-0 on Saturday.
“This was a major statement win," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Our ladies played extremely well today. I am so proud of the effort and the way they competed.”
