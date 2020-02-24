JOHNS CREEK – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wasted little time in picking up its sixth straight dual match victory to begin the season, defeating Florida National University 4-0 on Monday. Play in the match was moved indoors to the James Creek Tennis Center, due to inclement weather conditions.
GGC, 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in NAIA, received straight set wins in singles matches on the No. 1 through No. 4 courts. Overall, the team’s players won 48 of the 53 games during the match.
With only singles matches being played, senior Madeline Bosnjak started things with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 triumph on the No. 2 court. Junior Maria Genovese followed with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1.
A pair of freshmen clinched the final two points to secure the match victory. Selina Pichler won 12 of 13 games on the No. 3 court while Yelyzaveta Velykorodna won all 12 games at No. 4 singles.
“The ladies did a great job of stepping up indoors and getting some nice match wins," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "This is the 14th straight dual match win for the women’s program. We are starting to play very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.