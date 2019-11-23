UPLAND, Ind. – Two second-half goals by No. 9-seeded Indiana Wesleyan University proved to be too much for the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to overcome on a snowy Saturday afternoon, losing 2-0 in the championship match of the NAIA Opening Round Marion Bracket at Turner Stadium from Taylor University.
The Grizzlies (15-6-1) ended the season playing in the national tournament for the third consecutive season.
The Wildcats (18-2-2) struck first in the 61st minute on a goal from Lexis Garcia. An insurance goal was added in the 74th minute by Kristy Bowden.
GGC had nine of its 16 shots on goal, but was shut out by Indiana Wesleyan goalkeeper Sam Castaneda.
Freshman Flavia von Kaenel led the Grizzlies with six shots while freshman Jenny Stadin recorded four shot attempts.
GGC captured the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions title for the third consecutive season. The 15 victories mark the second most in a season in program history.
The Grizzlies were playing one day after earning a 3-2 double-overtime victory against Trinity Christian College (Ill.) for the program’s second national tournament victory.