LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 18-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team got goals from sophomore Joy Mertzig in each half to earn a 2-0 victory against Point University on Saturday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
GGC (9-4-1) has won its last two matches, with both coming on shutouts. Senior goalkeepers Sophie Hoare and Elisa Randel combined to shutout Point, with Hoare collecting two of the team’s three saves in the match.
Mertzig found the back of the net in the 14th and 88th minutes of the match – her team-leading 12th goal of the season. She has scored GGC’s last five goals, dating back to Sept. 21 and a home match against No. 1-ranked William Carey University (Miss.).
Mertzig’s first goal came after a quick pass from junior Natalie Ferrin. Sophomore Lena Balck set up the scoring chance by sending a ball to Ferrin in the middle of the pitch. Ferrin’s lead pass allowed Mertzig to convert the scoring opportunity from inside the six-yard box in front of Point’s goal.
Freshman Hilda Nygren set up the second goal with a crossing pass that bounced off Mertzig’s head and into the net.
GGC held a 21-4 margin in shots, including a commanding 12-1 edge in the second half.
Saturday’s match started a three-match home stand for the Grizzlies.
“The evolution of improving within a season is first to play well, and then playing well and getting positive results," GGC coach Mike Giuliano said. "We have played well during the last two matches, but there have been some missed scoring opportunities. We’ll keep working on that. Overall, we are playing better, especially on defense.”