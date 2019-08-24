DAYTON, Tenn. – Several newcomers made the most of their debuts for the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team in a 4-0 victory at Bryan College (Tenn.) on Saturday evening in Dayton, Tenn.
All four of the Grizzlies’ goals were scored by players wearing the Green and Grey for the first time, and the match saw 15 newcomers on the field for GGC.
Junior transfer Skylar Bertram tallied two second-half goals after freshmen Jenny Stadin and Hannah Martinelli provided goals in the opening 45 minutes.
Stadin found the back of the net in the 22nd minute after receiving a pass from freshman Mariana Almanza. The Grizzlies took a 2-0 lead in the 35th minute when junior Gabby Bishop slipped a pass to Martinelli in front of the opposing goal.
Bertram’s second-half goals came in the 66th and 83rd minutes, both on assists from Stadin, who also paced the team’s offense with six shots.
Meanwhile, senior goalkeepers Elisa Randel and Sophie Hoare combined for the shutout, with Hoare making three saves in the second half.
GGC, which outshot Bryan by a commanding 21-4 margin, won its season opener for the second consecutive season.
“It was a tale of two halves, where we controlled the play in the second half," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "The biggest takeaway is that I need to show patience, with us having so many new players. We are still learning each other. But, how fun is it to win 4-0, outshoot an opponent 21-4 and know that we can play better.”