WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team set season highs for goals and shots in a 9-1 victory against Rochester College (Mich.) on Saturday afternoon during the opening match of this weekend’s tournament at University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) in Williamsburg, Ky.
Each of the Grizzlies’ goals came from nine different players, with five players finding the back of the net for the first time in their early collegiate careers.
In fact, three goals came in the first 10 minutes as GGC (3-0) took control of the match. Overall, the team had 38 shots, with 20 of them being directed to the Rochester goal.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig drilled a shot from 25 yards out into the upper right corner of the net just two minutes into the match. Quick-strike goals in the 10th minute from freshman Flavia von Kaenel and junior Skylar Bertram gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage.
Sophomores Addie Adame and Lena Balck each registered their first goals of the season, coming in the 39th and 45th minutes, to build a 5-1 halftime lead.
Georgia Gwinnett College also dominated the second half. Adding to the team’s scoreboard were sophomores Ellie Todd and Grace Bullock, and freshmen Yana Reynolds and Kyara Armenta.
First-year players Jenny Stadin and Maria Rivera each contributed two assists to round out the strong offensive performers.
GGC has now played three of the five road matches to open the fall season, outscoring the opposition 16-1 in the process.
“We took care of business and got to play a lot players," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We received contributions from a lot of different players heading into tomorrow’s match (against tournament host Cumberlands). We have started fast in the last two matches.”