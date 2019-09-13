LAWRENCEVILLE – Keiser University backed up its No. 2 national ranking, scoring two first-half goals to defeat the No. 17 Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team 2-0 on Friday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
It was the first ranked opponent that the Grizzlies have played this season.
The Seahawks (3-1) scored in the 20th and 35th minutes, and limited the Grizzlies (4-2-1) to three shots across the 90-minute match. Caroline Jensen drilled a shot inside the left goal post from 20 yards from the GGC goal to put the visitors ahead 1-0.
Then, Ebba Gustafsson used her head to deflect a crossing pass from Toba Nilsson into the goal in the 35th minute, giving the Seahawks a 2-0 lead.
Keiser, the 2018 NAIA national runner-up, held a 19-3 shot edge and a 9-4 lead in corner-kick opportunities.
One of Georgia Gwinnett College’s few opportunities came in the closing seconds of the match when sophomore Joy Mertzig hit the crossbar of the Keiser goal following one of the team’s corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Sophie Hoare made seven saves, including four during the second half, to keep the Grizzlies within the two-goal deficit.
Georgia Gwinnett College continues the home stand with a match against USC Beaufort on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.