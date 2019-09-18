The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team stands No. 18 in the second NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season, announced on Wednesday. The poll is a vote of a nationwide panel of coaches.
The Grizzlies stand 5-2-1 on the season after a 3-1 home victory against the University of South Carolina Beaufort last Sunday.
The team has faced four teams that are receiving votes in the current poll, including two nationally ranked opponents: No. 2 Keiser University (Fla.) and No. 25 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).
GGC is preparing to host the Grizzly Classic from Thursday through Saturday, with four nationally ranked teams heading to Lawrenceville. A match against No. 15 University of Mobile (Ala.) is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. before a match against No. 1 William Carey University (Miss.) on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. The four-team field also features No. 22 Westmont College (Calif.).