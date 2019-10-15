LAWRENCEVILLE – The good times keep rolling for the nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team, which posted its 10th victory of the season and third straight triumph with a 4-0 victory against Life University on Monday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
This marks the eighth consecutive season that the Grizzlies have won 10 or more matches in a season. It also was the team’s third straight shutout victory, and sixth among this year’s 10 victories. The four goals marked the highest offensive output since a 9-1 win against Rochester College (Mich.) on Aug. 31.
GGC (10-4-1), ranked 18th nationally, scored three times in the second half to pull away from the Running Eagles. Freshman Jenny Stadin scored a goal and added an assist to lead the team’s 23-shot offensive attack.
“Earlier we were playing to the level of our competition," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "In the last two matches, we have played better soccer. This was another step forward for us and we’re beginning to peak at the right time. We moved the ball more and got behind their defense in the second half. That accounted for us being to pull away in the second half.”
Stadin opened the scoring in the 27th minute when she flicked a crossing pass from freshman Maria Rivera just inside Life’s right goal post. She later contributed to a goal by freshman Kyara Armenta in the 70th minute to give the team a 3-0 advantage.
In between, sophomore Joy Mertzig scored in the 47th minute to account for a goal in her third straight match and 13th time this fall. Sophomore Addie Adame rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 84th minute.
GGC held a commanding 23-3 margin in shots, including 12 shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Elisa Randel made two saves in recording the shutout.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to play No. 5-ranked Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) during Senior Night on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.