The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team will head north to Indiana to continue postseason play in the 2019 NAIA Opening Round Marion Bracket on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, at Taylor University in Upland, Ind.
The Grizzlies will face Trinity Christian College (Ill.) in a first-round match Friday, Nov. 22. The winner will advance to play No. 9 national seed Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday, Nov. 23. Times for both matches will be announced later this week.
This is the first year that the NAIA Opening Round field has expanded to feature three-team site tournaments.
GGC will be making its third straight NAIA tournament appearance and fourth in program history. Last year, the team won its first Opening Round match to advance to the Round of 16 at the NAIA national championship site.
The Grizzlies were ranked No. 14 in the final regular-season NAIA Top 25 poll. They have a 14-5-1 record, tying for the second most wins in program history, after winning the Association of Independent Institutions championship with a 2-0 victory against Viterbo University (Wis.) last Saturday.
Trinity Christian was the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season runner-up to earn an automatic bid to the 46-team tournament field. The Trolls stand 16-2-1 this fall and are making their fifth NAIA tournament appearance.
Indiana Wesleyan received an at-large bid from the Crossroads League behind a 17-2-2 record. The Wildcats lost 2-0 to Marian University (Ind.) in the conference championship match last Saturday.
The Marion Bracket winner will advance to the NAIA National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala., from Dec. 2-7.