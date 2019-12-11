Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer program achieved another milestone Wednesday when sophomore defender Joy Mertzig became the first player to earn first-, second- or third-team NAIA All-America honors.
Mertzig earned third-team accolades after leading the Grizzlies with 39 points and had a single-season school record 18 goals this fall, including six game-winning goals. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, freshman Jenny Stadin earned honorable mention All-American honors. The midfielder ranked second on the team with 25 points, behind eight goals and a team-high nine assists. The Jarbo, Sweden, native had five game-winning goals during her first collegiate season.
GGC has now had nine players listed on the first, second, third or honorable mention NAIA All-American teams, and has had one selection in each of the last four seasons. Mertzig earned honorable mention honors in 2018.