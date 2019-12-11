Mertzig MOP.jpg

GGC's Joy Mertzig receives the Most Outstanding Player plaque from A.I.I. Commissioner Ted Breidenthal after the conference championship game in Lawrenceville. 

 GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer program achieved another milestone Wednesday when sophomore defender Joy Mertzig became the first player to earn first-, second- or third-team NAIA All-America honors.

Mertzig earned third-team accolades after leading the Grizzlies with 39 points and had a single-season school record 18 goals this fall, including six game-winning goals. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, freshman Jenny Stadin earned honorable mention All-American honors. The midfielder ranked second on the team with 25 points, behind eight goals and a team-high nine assists. The Jarbo, Sweden, native had five game-winning goals during her first collegiate season.

GGC has now had nine players listed on the first, second, third or honorable mention NAIA All-American teams, and has had one selection in each of the last four seasons. Mertzig earned honorable mention honors in 2018.