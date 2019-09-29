SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – A matchup of nationally ranked NAIA women’s soccer teams went in favor of the hosts, with No. 14-ranked John Brown University (Ark.) scoring two first-half goals to defeat No. 16 Georgia Gwinnett College 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Siloam Springs, Ark.
The Golden Eagles (5-2-1) found the back of the net in the fifth and 39th minutes.
Sienna Nealon scored after stealing a pass in the 18-yard box near the GGC goal. Later, Megan Hutto converted a scoring chance after receiving a pass from Alair Love.
GGC (7-4-1) attempted six of its 10 shots in the second half. Freshmen Miranda Robinson and Jenny Stadin each had three shots for the team.
Senior goalkeeper Sophie Hoare made seven saves in the match.
The Grizzlies split their two matches in Arkansas, defeating Oklahoma City University 1-0 on Thursday.