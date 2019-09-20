LAWRENCEVILLE – Three unanswered goals in the first half paved the way for the No. 18-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to earn a resounding 3-1 home victory against No. 15-ranked University of Mobile (Ala.) on Thursday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The match was part of the Grizzly Classic, which features four nationally ranked NAIA teams.
Sophomore Joy Mertzig scored two goals to lead the Grizzlies (6-2-1) to their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
“Tonight was a good night," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "The first half was easily the best soccer we have played all season. We made progress tonight and beat a top-20 team. (Goalkeeper) Sophie (Hoare) was at her absolute best and saved us over, over and over again tonight.”
After Mobile (6-2) found the back of the net in the 16th minute to take a 1-0 lead, Mertzig successfully converted a penalty kick four minutes later to even the match.
Then, freshman Miranda Robinson drilled a shot from 25 yards away over the outstretched Mobile goalkeeper to give Grizzlies a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute. Freshman Kyara Armenta passed the ball back to Robinson following a corner kick opportunity.
Mertzig used her head in the 40th minute to deflect a corner kick from freshman Flavia von Kaenel into the net, giving the team a 3-1 advantage.
There were no goals added to the scoreboard in the second half. However, that doesn’t mean that Mobile didn’t try, outshooting the tournament hosts by a 14-to-3 margin in the period. Hoare was up to the challenge as she made a career-high 10 saves across 90 minutes of action. She also set a program career record with her 25th victory in front of the GGC goal.
In the first match of Thursday’s action, No. 22 Westmont College (Calif.) upset top-ranked and defending national champion William Carey University (Miss.) 3-0. Play in the Grizzly Classic resumes Saturday, Sept. 21, with Westmont playing Mobile at 5 p.m. and GGC squared off against William Carey at 7:30 p.m.